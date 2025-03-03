Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 434 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $131.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.