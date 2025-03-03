9,985 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Purchased by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE KWEB opened at $33.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.