Gentry Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,753,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 880,921 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 671,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 645,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 178,982 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 354,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81,775 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.69. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

