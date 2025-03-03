NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $183,000 in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,192,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Agora by 1,988.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ API opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $521.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

