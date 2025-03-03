CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
CMC Markets Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Monday. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.
About CMC Markets
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.