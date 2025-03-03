CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Monday. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

