BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,517,600 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 1,078,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $47.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.27. BYD has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

