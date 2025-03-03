BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,517,600 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 1,078,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
BYD Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $47.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.27. BYD has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.
About BYD
