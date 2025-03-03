STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in STERIS by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in STERIS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 159,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,657,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $219.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

