PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock Position Lifted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

PJT opened at $159.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.51 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

