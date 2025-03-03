Bailard Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $259.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.06 and its 200 day moving average is $261.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $228.59 and a 12-month high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

