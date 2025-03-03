Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 2nd

Citigroup, General Electric, Analog Devices, Boeing, RTX, Rocket Lab USA, and Celestica are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to shares in companies that design, manufacture, or supply products and services specifically for military and national security purposes. These companies often produce advanced technology and equipment—such as aircraft, missiles, defense electronics, and cybersecurity solutions—that are critical to maintaining a country’s defense capabilities. Investors may view these stocks as relatively stable due to consistent government contracts and the ongoing demand for defense-related technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,229,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,116,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $124.08 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.82. 4,626,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.84. 5,794,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,943. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $206.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,459,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,987. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Rocket Lab USA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,408,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,412,555. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.99. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Celestica stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,514,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. Celestica has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Featured Articles