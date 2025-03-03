EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $206.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

