Norden Group LLC Sells 865 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

