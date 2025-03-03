Kelly Financial Group LLC Invests $22.30 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 481,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

JCPB stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.