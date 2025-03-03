Kelly Financial Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBAG opened at $46.29 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $47.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

