Kelly Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,102 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,604.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.