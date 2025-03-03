17,309 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Bought by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF makes up 0.6% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $107.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $89.93 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

