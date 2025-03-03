Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 281,031 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,031 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $19.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

