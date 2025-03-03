Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,723 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 118,246 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 909,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 89,118 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 463,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 434,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 104,149 shares in the last quarter.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

