Planning Directions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 213.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

