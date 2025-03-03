Keystone Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,783,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.71 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average of $116.48.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.