Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 22.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 93.6% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 88,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAUG opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $813.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

