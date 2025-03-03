Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 147 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $867,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $394.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

