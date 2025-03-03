Planning Directions Inc. Acquires 954 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,840,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $260.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

