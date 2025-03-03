Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 105 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PM opened at $155.26 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $158.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total value of $1,486,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,795,295.48. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,143 shares of company stock worth $19,092,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

