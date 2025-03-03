ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

ONEOK Stock Up 3.8 %

ONEOK stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

