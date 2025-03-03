JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

