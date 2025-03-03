Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,995 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $6,669,000.

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

