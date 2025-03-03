20,355 Shares in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

