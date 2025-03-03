Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 428,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 206,240 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 185,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 33,513 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 87,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

