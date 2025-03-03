Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) is Fourth Sail Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Fourth Sail Capital LP decreased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,511,582 shares during the period. Banco BBVA Argentina makes up approximately 4.8% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $408,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE BBAR opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

