Fourth Sail Capital LP Sells 63,141 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Fourth Sail Capital LP trimmed its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,141 shares during the period. EZCORP accounts for about 0.6% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $755.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.01.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other EZCORP news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,608.11. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

