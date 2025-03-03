H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $25,552,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in H&R Block by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 243,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $10,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:HRB opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

