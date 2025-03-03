Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $78,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,825,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,715 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Moderna Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

