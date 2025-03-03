Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

