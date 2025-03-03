IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in IQVIA by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,109,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $188.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.66 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

