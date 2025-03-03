Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

