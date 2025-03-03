Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 11,108 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 142,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000.

ESGD opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

