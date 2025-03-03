Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 9,158 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

