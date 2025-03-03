Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,430.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,306.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,174.13. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $493.40 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.