Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.49 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $252.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.58.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

