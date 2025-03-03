Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 126,678 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2,175.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,678 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after buying an additional 534,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,899,000 after acquiring an additional 444,755 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 408,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,474,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,230,000 after purchasing an additional 195,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,981,000 after purchasing an additional 364,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $38.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.