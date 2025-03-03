Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.80 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBHY. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBHY opened at $46.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $941.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

