Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3129 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

