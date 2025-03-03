Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,911,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,919,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TM opened at $181.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average is $180.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $244.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TM. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

