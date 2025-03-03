Mission Wealth Management LP Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000.

IYR opened at $98.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

