iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,265 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $273,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after buying an additional 2,313,901 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,702,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,978 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

