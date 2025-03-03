Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMSI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

JMSI stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

