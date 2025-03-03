Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.