Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.3% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.08 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

