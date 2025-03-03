Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 709 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after buying an additional 1,376,713 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,924,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,072,000 after purchasing an additional 429,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 0.2 %

ING Groep stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.46. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ING

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.